Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Sometimes change can be a good thing, and for the Montana State volleyball team it paid big dividends as the Bobcats rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (10-14, 6-6), who up until its match with Sacramento State (11-13, 7-5) had used a 5-1 offense (five hitters, one setter), mixed things up running a 6-2 (six hitters, two setters). The change resulted in the Bobcats holding a 60-49 advantage in kills, while out-hitting the Hornets .267 to .207.

“It took us a while to start clicking in the new offense,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “This week we took a good, long look at what was working for us, and what was not. It was a big change in the offense, but I thought our kids responded well and executed the game plan. We are a team with a lot of depth and trust and as the match went along, we were clicking well.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you