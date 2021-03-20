Montana State took the opening doubles point, before sweeping all six singles matches, including four without giving up a game, en route to its first win of the season in a 7-0 victory over the College of Idaho, Friday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.
The Bobcats (1-5) dropped a 6-1 decision to Boise State on Saturday afternoon.
In its victory over the Yotes, the Bobcats won all three doubles matches as its No. 1 tandem of Laura Mary and Mirte Van Baelen notched a 6-4 win over Lauren Kreutzer and Taylor Johnson, to clinch the first point of the contest.
Montana State captains Mary and Enni Zander opened singles play winning at Nos. 1 and 6 on the ladder by identical 6-0, 6-0 outcomes. Freshman Felicia Jayasaputra clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Altfas at No. 3 singles. JJ Chen, Van Baelen and Jazmin Lerman finished out the sweep at Nos. 6, 2 and 4 on the ladder, respectively.
“Our team had a great practice preparation week coming into Boise,” said MSU head coach Jon Reeves. “They came out ready to take care of their matches against the College of Idaho. Our team had some heart to heart conversations about what they expect from each member of the team. It was a great opportunity for individual growth. As a team we created a game plan of focus for the remainder of the season.”
MSU volleyball falls to Weber State in four sets
Montana State dropped a four-set match at Weber State on Saturday, pushing the Bobcats’ record to 10-3 this season. The loss halts a nine-match win streak, the school’s best since 2001.
Weber State won by set scores of 25-21, 29-27, 15-25, 25-18. The Wildcats moved to 14-1 this year, securing the Big Sky regular-season title.
Kira Thomsen led MSU with 22 kills and 12 digs. Hannah Scott followed with 12 kills, and Hailey Merkes supplied nine.
The Bobcats stood tall at the net as Jourdain Klein, Emma Pence and Avery Turnage recorded six, five and four blocks, respectively.
Delaney Shearan and Allie Lynch facilitated the offense, recording 24 and 19 assists, respectively.
Weber State tallied six service aces in the match.
The teams conclude their regular seasons with another match at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.