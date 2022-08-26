Despite a career-high 14 kills from junior middle blocker Emma Pence the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t fend off San Francisco as the Dons rallied for a 19-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9 victory over the Bobcats in the season-opener for both squads Friday morning.
“I thought we played really well in the first two sets, particularly with our serving,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We lost control from the service line and let our foot off the gas in the last three sets. San Francisco is a very mature team and when they’re in system, they are a tough team to stop.”
MSU outhit USF .356 to .103 in the opening two sets before the Dons turned the table .270 to .128 in the final three frames.
Pence, whose previous career-best was 12 kills at Idaho during 2021 spring play, posted a team-high .385 attack mark, while adding a match-high six blocks. Courtney Weatherby was also in double-figure kills with 11.
Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by freshman Lauren Lindseth with 16 digs, while Weatherby chipped in 10.
Sophomore setter Audrey Hofer dished out 38 assists and added a match-high five aces in the loss.
MSU men 2nd, women 4th in Big Sky cross country poll
Both Montana State cross country teams were viewed favorably by coaches around the Big Sky Conference, as the men’s team was picked to finish second and the women’s team was slotted fourth, as announced by the conference office on Thursday.
Last season, the men’s team finished third and the women’s team placed sixth at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships. Both Northern Arizona cross country teams were unanimous picks to repeat as champions.
Returning all seven runners from the last year’s seventh place team at the Mountain Region Championships, the Bobcat men’s cross country team was unanimously picked to finish second behind the Lumberjacks with 90 points. Led by individual NCAA Championship qualifiers Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman, the Bobcats are seeking to qualify for NCAAs as a team for the first time since 2002. They’ll be joined by Ben Perrin, Owen Smith, Levi Taylor, Riley Collins and Cooper West — all of whom were consistent contributors for the Bobcats a year ago.
Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Montana State earned 71 points in the poll, behind a two-way tie for second between Idaho and Weber State. The women’s team returns also brings back several key contributors from last year’s Mountain Region Championship team, which was led by 2019 Big Sky champion Camila Noe. Fellow returners Mya Dube, Kendra Lusk, Hannah Perrin and Grace Gilbreth round out the returners from MSU’s 14th-place squad at regionals.
The Bobcats open the 2022 season with two home races, starting with the MSU Bobcat Twilight race on Friday, Sept. 2, followed by the MSU Cross Country Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17. From there, MSU will make its first out-of-state trip to South Bend, Indiana, for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite on Sept. 30.
Upon their return to Montana, the Bobcats have a tune-up race at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Invitational, hosted by Montana State University Billings and Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Oct. 7.
A trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Weis-Crockett Invitational/Pre-Nationals meet will ramp up the second half of the season on Oct. 14. Pre-nationals meets have been memorable for the Bobcats lately; last year, Hamilton took 12th place and Noe placed 14th against some of the best competition in the nation.
Eastern Washington hosts the Big Sky Cross Country Championships in Cheney, Washington, this year on Oct. 28. From there, both teams aim to punch their tickets to nationals at the Mountain Region Championships, which are held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Nov. 11.
Should the Bobcats advance, a return trip to Stillwater for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships awaits on Nov. 19.
