Despite a career-high 14 kills from junior middle blocker Emma Pence the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t fend off San Francisco as the Dons rallied for a 19-25, 8-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9 victory over the Bobcats in the season-opener for both squads Friday morning.

“I thought we played really well in the first two sets, particularly with our serving,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We lost control from the service line and let our foot off the gas in the last three sets. San Francisco is a very mature team and when they’re in system, they are a tough team to stop.”

MSU outhit USF .356 to .103 in the opening two sets before the Dons turned the table .270 to .128 in the final three frames.

