The Montana State volleyball team was swept 3-0 (19-25, 19-25, 14-25) by the hosting Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tough weekend for us — we couldn’t piece together runs we needed,” MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi said. “We will come back Monday and work on what needs to be improved. There’s a lot of volleyball for us to keep growing for November.”

The Hornets (9-9, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) out-hit the Bobcats (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky) .286 to .097 and took early leads in each set that forced MSU to play from behind.

