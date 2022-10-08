The Montana State volleyball team was swept 3-0 (19-25, 19-25, 14-25) by the hosting Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday afternoon.
“It was a tough weekend for us — we couldn’t piece together runs we needed,” MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi said. “We will come back Monday and work on what needs to be improved. There’s a lot of volleyball for us to keep growing for November.”
The Hornets (9-9, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) out-hit the Bobcats (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky) .286 to .097 and took early leads in each set that forced MSU to play from behind.
Although the Bobcats trailed by as many as eight points in the first set, Montana State pulled within five late off a kill from Jourdain Klein to make it a 23-18 game. A similar scenario unfolded in the second set, as Sacramento State bolted out to a 7-1 lead that prompted another rally from the Bobcats.
After falling in the first two sets with identical 19-25 scores, Montana State played Sacramento State close in the third set. Back-to-back kills from Jordan Radick and Avery Turnage helped MSU pull within two, then Emma Pence helped the Bobcats keep pace with two kills of her own to make it an 8-6 game in favor of the Hornets. But a late 6-0 run from Sacramento State helped the Hornets win the third set 25-14.
Pence led the Bobcats with eight kills and tied Klein for the team-high with four blocks. Radick added seven kills for the Bobcats, plus Audrey Hofer added 15 assists and a team-high two service aces. Defensively, Lauren Lindseth led MSU with 16 digs.
Bridgette Smith led the Hornets with a match-high 10 kills, plus Olin Ashtin dished out 30 assists while recording a match-high five blocks.
The Bobcats return home for games against Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
