North Texas handed Montana State a 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16 setback in the final match of the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym. The match was MSU’s final tune-up prior to opening the Big Sky Conference season on Thursday when it hosts Eastern Washington.

The loss came one day after losing to No. 18 Washington on Friday.

North Texas (6-9) had three players in double-figure kills, led by Aryn Johnson with 17 kills, Treyaunna Rush 13 and Sh’Diamond Holly 11.

