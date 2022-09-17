North Texas handed Montana State a 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16 setback in the final match of the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym. The match was MSU’s final tune-up prior to opening the Big Sky Conference season on Thursday when it hosts Eastern Washington.
The loss came one day after losing to No. 18 Washington on Friday.
North Texas (6-9) had three players in double-figure kills, led by Aryn Johnson with 17 kills, Treyaunna Rush 13 and Sh’Diamond Holly 11.
The Mean Green hit .323 from the field in the three sets it won, while Montana State (4-8) posted a .216 attack mark. The Bobcats controlled set three, out-hitting UNT .321 to .038 as Jourdain Klein and Madilyn Siebler each notched four kills apiece.
“I thought we got a big contribution by Madilyn Siebler, and Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick were also efficient,” said MSU associate head coach Cole Aiazzi. “Defensively, I thought we blocked pretty well, but we missed some assignments that led to big points for them.”
Siebler, a true-freshman from Omaha, Nebraska, playing in her second match for MSU, recorded a team-high 15 kills, while hitting .444 and adding seven digs and three blocks. Klein finished with 13 kills and hit .276, while adding four blocks. Radick ended the contest with a .286 attack mark and a match-high five digs. Lauren Lindseth guided the Cats with a team-best nine digs.
“It’s been a long non-conference season and we’ve learned a lot about ourselves,” Aiazzi said. “We have a lot of depth that got a lot of experience over the last four or five weeks. We have things that need to be cleaned up and we need to learn to attack our game.
“We’re excited for the Big Sky Conference season,” Aiazzi added. “We’ve had some missing parts in the non-conference, and we learned we’re at our best when we establish a good rhythm. It’s go-time, and we are happy that we open at home in front of the best fans in the league.”
Washington captured the Bobcat Invitational with a 3-0 record. UW’s Marin Grote was named tournament MVP, while Madi Endsley, Washington, Ella May Powell, Washington, Klein, Montana State, Paige Bartsch, Boise State, and Holly, North Texas were named all-tournament.
