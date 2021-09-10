Montana State volleyball falls to Abilene Christian in North Texas Challenge opener By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State volleyball team dropped a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 decision to Abilene Christian to open play at the North Texas Challenge on Friday afternoon at the Mean Green Volleyball Center.Abilene Christian (4-3) outhit Montana State (2-5) .220 to 205, held a 43-33 advantage in kills and used late set runs to post the victory.ACU rattled off a 6-0 run midway through the opening set to take a 22-16 advantage and closed out the frame on a service ace. The first set featured 11 ties and three lead changes.The Wildcats got out early in the second game and never trailed. Montana State tied the set a 20-all on a Hanna Scott kill, but ACU recorded three straight points. The Bobcats closed to within 24-23 on a Wildcat hitting error, but MSU followed with a hitting miscue of its own giving Abilene Christian a 2-0 lead. ACU held the momentum in the final set jumping out a 17-11 margin, before a block by MSU’s Jordan Radick and Jourdain Klein pulled the Bobcats to within 22-21. Following a Wildcats time out, and three sideouts, ACU won the match on a Lindsey Toney kill.Radick, a freshman from Bozeman, led the Bobcats with 10 kills, a .421 attack mark and three blocks, while Scott finished with eight kills, a .368 attack mark and eight digs. Audrey Hofer dished out 19 assists, while libero Libby Christensen chipped in eight digs and Emma Pence three blocks.Toney finished with 14 kills and nine digs for Abilene Christian. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wildcat Bobcat Sport Volleyball Acu Montana Dig Jordan Radick Lindsey Toney Recommended for you