In a match that neither team led by more than four points, Boston College won the late battle in each set to post a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Montana State Friday afternoon at the Bryant Tournament.

Montana State (0-4) jumped out to an early 8-4 lead in the opening set following a Courtney Weatherby kill. Boston College (4-0) rattled off a 10-5 run to take its first lead. MSU held a 15-14 advantage before the Eagles scored three unanswered points, holding its lead down the stretch and winning on a Katrina Jensen kill. 

The Bobcats owned a 20-17 lead late in the second frame on a kill by Avery Turnage. Following a Boston College timeout, the Eagles went on a 5-0 run and kept its cushion in the waning moments, going up 2-0 following a MSU hitting error. 

