In a match that neither team led by more than four points, Boston College won the late battle in each set to post a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Montana State Friday afternoon at the Bryant Tournament.
Montana State (0-4) jumped out to an early 8-4 lead in the opening set following a Courtney Weatherby kill. Boston College (4-0) rattled off a 10-5 run to take its first lead. MSU held a 15-14 advantage before the Eagles scored three unanswered points, holding its lead down the stretch and winning on a Katrina Jensen kill.
The Bobcats owned a 20-17 lead late in the second frame on a kill by Avery Turnage. Following a Boston College timeout, the Eagles went on a 5-0 run and kept its cushion in the waning moments, going up 2-0 following a MSU hitting error.
Leading 18-17 in the final set, Boston College used a 5-3 run to take a 23-20 advantage. The Bobcats pulled to within one point on two occasions, the last at 24-23 following an Eagle hitting error, but BC closed out the match on a kill by Kate Brennan.
“We challenged our kids heading into the match to improve their fight and effort and they did that,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Now, we must execute at the same level we fight to win matches. We had moments in every set where we could’ve closed it out, but we let it slide. The good thing is that we get another opportunity to get better on Saturday.”
Brennan led all players with 12 kills, while hitting an impressive .857 from the field and adding three blocks.
Montana State was paced by Turnage and Jourdain Klein with eight kills apiece.
Defensively, MSU was led by Lauren Lindseth with nine digs and Turnage and Camryn Greenwald with four blocks each.
For the match, Boston College outhit Montana State .264 to .145 and held a 44-31 edge in kills and a 54-38 advantage in digs.
MSU closes out the Bryant Tournament on Saturday when they face Harvard at 8 a.m. (MT) and Bryant at 11 a.m.
