Montana State volleyball falls in straight sets to Northern Colorado By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 29, 2021

Northern Colorado outhit Montana State .327 to .149 en route to a straight set 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 win over the Bobcats on Friday night in Shroyer Gym.Montana State (11-12, 7-5) never got on track as Northern Colorado (16-6, 8-3) jumped out to an early 17-7 lead in the opening set on a block by Makenzie Harris and Lauren Strain. The Bears finished out the frame on a Harris kill.Bobcat outside hitter Kira Thomsen ignited the MSU offense in the second stanza with four kills. Montana State held an 18-13 advantage before Northern Colorado responded with a 9-2 run to take a 22-20 lead on a service ace via Kailey Jo Ince. MSU closed to within 23-22 on a Thomsen kill, but the Bears scored the final two points on back-to-back kills from Rachel Hickman and Strain.UNC outhit MSU .500 to .200 in the third set as the Bears broke away from a 12-11 lead with an 8-2 run. Laura Katarzynski, UNC's all-time career leader in aces, served up the final point to give Northern Colorado sole possession of third place in the Big Sky standings, while the Cats remain in the fourth spot. The top eight teams make the Big Sky Conference Tournament, which begins in Ogden, Utah on Nov. 18. Thomsen led MSU with seven kills, while Jordan Radick and Hannah Scott finished with five. Defensively, freshman Audrey Hofer posted a team-high six digs, and Emma Pence paced MSU at the net with a match-high five blocks.Harris guided UNC with 13 kills and five digs.Montana State hosts Idaho at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 in Shroyer Gym.