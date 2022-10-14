Let the news come to you

Montana State rallied from a 2-1 deficit and forced a fifth and deciding set before eventually falling to defending Big Sky champion Northern Colorado 25-19, 16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 12-15 on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

“After last weekend at Portland State and Sacramento State, this was a step in the right direction,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “But we’re still not executing at a high level. We didn’t give ourselves a chance to take the momentum and we lost a lot of 50-50 rallies. We need to clean things up and do better getting the job done.”

Montana State (6-12, 2-4) got out of the gate quickly, taking the opening set by out-hitting Northern Colorado (9-8, 3-3) .455 to .323.

