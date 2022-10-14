Montana State rallied from a 2-1 deficit and forced a fifth and deciding set before eventually falling to defending Big Sky champion Northern Colorado 25-19, 16-25, 19-25, 25-20, 12-15 on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
“After last weekend at Portland State and Sacramento State, this was a step in the right direction,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “But we’re still not executing at a high level. We didn’t give ourselves a chance to take the momentum and we lost a lot of 50-50 rallies. We need to clean things up and do better getting the job done.”
Montana State (6-12, 2-4) got out of the gate quickly, taking the opening set by out-hitting Northern Colorado (9-8, 3-3) .455 to .323.
The Bears turned the table in the second stanza, out-hitting the Bobcats .161. to .026.
UNC held the momentum in the third frame, taking a 15-8 lead, before MSU regrouped to rattle off a 9-2 run sparked by three blocks and a kill from sophomore Jordan Radick. UNC held a slim 19-18 advantage following a service error but finished out the set on a 6-1 run.
Northern Colorado held the early advantage in the fourth set before Montana State took its first lead at 14-13 following a block by Jourdain Klein and Emma Pence. MSU never relinquished its lead as a Kira Thomsen shot down the line forced a fifth set.
It was all UNC to begin the fifth frame as the Bears took an 8-3 lead as the teams traded sides. MSU fought back with a 6-1 run to even the contest at 9-all following a Delaney Shearan service ace. Northern Colorado scored the following two points and maintained a 12-11 cushion before finishing out the match on a 3-1 run, winning on a Kailey Jo Ince kill.
Thomsen notched a season-high 20 kills to pace the Bobcats, while Madilyn Siebler and Radick added 13 and 12, respectively. Setter Audrey Hofer dished out 42 assists and added three kills.
“It’s nice to see Kira coming back strong,” Aiazzi said of the junior outside hitter that missed the first 14 matches of the season due to injury. “I felt better about our performance and our fight from last week, and we need to build off of this match.”
Defensively, MSU was led by Lauren Lindseth and Hofer with 17 digs apiece. Thomsen added 13 saves. At the net, the Bobcats were paced by Radick with 10 blocks.
Montana State hosts Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday in Shroyer Gym.
