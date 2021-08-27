Montana State volleyball earns first win of season By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Aug 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Jordan Radick celebrates a kill against Dixie State on Friday in Boise, Idaho. Jack Murrey/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Behind 13 kills from Kira Thomsen and 12 via Hannah Scott, Montana State cruised to its first victory of the season, sweeping Dixie State 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 at the Boise State Invitational on Friday night at Bronco Gym in Boise, Idaho.Montana State (1-1) outhit Dixie State (0-2) .302 to .138. Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colorado, posted a team-high .476 attack mark, committing just three errors in the match. Scott, a senior from Hawthorne, California, recorded a .348 attack with four errors on 23 swings.“We took care of business against a tough Dixie State team that was playing short-handed,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We spun the lineup from our match against Long Beach State getting some of our newcomers playing time. I’ll say this a lot this season, but if we want to win a championship it’s going to take all 17 athletes.” MSU middle blockers Emma Pence and Jordan Radick each knocked down five kills for the Bobcats.The Bobcats led early in the opening set and never looked back. MSU built a 13-8 advantage on a Thomsen kill and the sophomore outside hitter added her third winner on set point. MSU broke away from a 14-13 lead midway through the second set with four consecutive points capped by a Scott kill. The Bobcats won the set as Scott’s roll shot found the hardwood.In the final game, Montana State rallied from an early deficit with a 6-2 run and built a 17-12 cushion on back-to-back aces by true freshman Audrey Hofer. MSU cruised down the stretch as Scott recorded her fourth ace of the match – a career-high – to give the Bobcats the sweep.Hofer dished out 17 assists in her debut as a Bobcat, while Allie Lynch added 14 assists. Defensively, MSU was paced by Lynch and Thomsen with eight digs apiece.“I thought Audrey, Jordan and Maci (Abshier) played well in their debuts,” Jones added. “And Kira and Hannah really stepped up when the moment called for it. We were able to put our foot on the gas and we closed out the match nicely.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kira Thomsen Hannah Scott Sport Volleyball Tennis Kill Jordan Radick Audrey Hofer Assist Allie Lynch Recommended for you