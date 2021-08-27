Montana State volleyball drops season opener to Long Beach State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Aug 27, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Kira Thomsen celebrates a point Friday against Long Beach State in Boise, Idaho. MSU Athletics/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State had Long Beach State on the ropes early, but the 49ers rallied with a 23-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, 15-13 decision over the Bobcats in the season opener for both squads in the first match of the Boise State Invitational Friday morning in Bronco Gym.Montana State (0-1) jumped out early in the opening set and never relinquished the lead, taking a 1-0 advantage on a Kira Thomsen kill. Thomsen recorded six kills in the first frame, while sophomore Avery Turnage added five. The Bobcats opened the contest hitting .306 from the field.The second game featured nine ties and three lead changes. The Bobcats held a 24-21 advantage following a Long Beach State (1-0) hitting miscue. The 49ers fought off three set points with a 4-0 run to take its own set point at 25-24. Both teams then traded points, before MSU broke away at 26-all on a Thomsen kill and a Turnage service ace to go up 2-0. “I thought we matched up very nicely with them,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Long Beach State is a very good team, and we went toe-to-toe with them. It was a meaningful match for them as they hadn’t played in two years. Our win in set two was a point of pride."Long Beach State stormed out to a 16-8 advantage in the third set, before the Bobcats responded with a 7-1 run, pulling to within 17-15 following an Emma Pence kill. MSU closed the margin to 21-20 heading down the stretch on a block by Jourdain Klein and Kayce O’Dell, but the 49ers closed out the set on a 4-2 run. The fourth stanza also belonged to Long Beach State as the 49ers outhit MSU .483 to .114 setting up a fifth and deciding frame.MSU rallied to open the final set, taking a 5-4 lead on a LBS service error. The 49ers responded with a 7-1 run. Trailing 11-8, Bobcat sophomore Delaney Shearan went to the service line, beginning a stretch of four consecutive points capped by a LBS hitting error and giving MSU a 12-11 lead. With the set even at 13-all, the 49ers received a kill by Kashauna Williams followed by a Lovett ace to complete the come-from-behind victory. Thomsen paced MSU with 15 kills and a .250 attack mark, while Turnage and Hannah Scott added 10 kills, apiece. Shearan and Allie Lynch dished out 26 and 19 assists, respectively, as MSU finished hitting .188 from the field.Defensively, libero Libby Christensen racked up 17 digs, while Thomsen (13) and Scott (11) also reached double-figures. Pence and Klein paced MSU at the net with seven and five blocks, respectively.MSU was also scheduled to face Dixie State later on Friday evening. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Season Opener Kira Thomsen Volleyball Sport Tennis Lead Kill Jourdain Klein Emma Pence Recommended for you