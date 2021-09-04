Montana State volleyball drops five-set match to Utah State By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 4, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State played its best volleyball of the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a five-set setback to Utah State in the final match of the Bobcat Classic on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym.The Aggies won by set scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9.Montana State (2-4) won the opening set breaking away at 19-18 behind the serving of Hannah Scott who registered two consecutive aces giving the Bobcats a four-point cushion. MSU won the frame on a kill by Kira Thomsen. Utah State (4-2) flipped the tables in the second set, outhitting MSU .381 to .111. The Aggies held the momentum in the third game pulling away at 13-all on four straight points.MSU found itself down four midway through the fourth set before going on a 9-2 run to take a 22-19 lead sparked by two kills by Emma Pence. Jordan Radick, a Bozeman High grad, closed out the game on a kill and solo block to force a fifth set. Utah State jumped out to an 8-3 in the final set on a Kennedi Boyd kill, and MSU would get no closer than three points as the Aggies won the match following a Bobcat hitting error.Thomsen and Scott paced the Bobcats offensively with 15 and 14 kills, respectively, while Radick added 10 kills and a match-high seven blocks.On Friday, MSU lost to Portland in four sets. The Pilots won by set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21. MSU’s Scott recorded the 1,000th kill of her career in the first set, making her the 16th member in program history to reach that threshold.The Bobcats will play at the North Texas Invitational next weekend in Denton. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Hannah Scott Sport Kill Kira Thomsen Utah Jordan Radick Montana Recommended for you