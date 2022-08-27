Let the news come to you

After getting down 2-1 to Grand Canyon in Friday’s night cap of the Bobcat Classic, Montana State evened the match with extra points in the fourth frame before falling to the Lopes in the deciding fifth set.

Grand Canyon posted its second win of the day 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 as the Bobcats dropped their second-straight 3-2 decision.

MSU (0-2) outhit Grand Canyon (2-0) .440 to .212 in the opening set as the Bobcats committed just three hitting errors. The second frame featured nine ties and five lead changes as the Lopes pulled away at 20-all with five consecutive points.

