After getting down 2-1 to Grand Canyon in Friday’s night cap of the Bobcat Classic, Montana State evened the match with extra points in the fourth frame before falling to the Lopes in the deciding fifth set.
Grand Canyon posted its second win of the day 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 as the Bobcats dropped their second-straight 3-2 decision.
MSU (0-2) outhit Grand Canyon (2-0) .440 to .212 in the opening set as the Bobcats committed just three hitting errors. The second frame featured nine ties and five lead changes as the Lopes pulled away at 20-all with five consecutive points.
GCU maintained its momentum in the third game as the Bobcats hit a paltry -.107 from the field. MSU picked up its offensive prowess in the fourth frame hitting .219. The fourth set saw eleven ties, but just two lead changes. With the score knotted at 24-all, a GCU service error followed by a hitting miscue forced a fifth set.
Trailing 8-7 after a Courtney Weatherby kill midway through the final set, the Lopes outscored MSU 5-2 to give them the room they needed to secure the match.
Weatherby, a sophomore outside hitter from Kuna, Idaho, led the Bobcats with a career-high 13 kills, while registering a .360 hitting percentage. She also paced MSU with 17 digs for her second double-double of the day.
Also in double-digit kills were Avery Turnage 11 and Jordan Radick 10. Audrey Hofer dished out 42 assists to go along with seven digs and five blocks.
Defensively, Lauren Lindseth also hit double-figure digs with 14 saves. Radick and Emma Pence paced the Cats at the net with eight and five blocks, respectively.
GCU’s Megan Taflinger led all hitters with 24 kills.
On Saturday, St. Thomas fought off five match points, while Montana State fended off one, before the Tommies clinched the match with a 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 20-18 decision over the Bobcats to close out the Bobcat Classic.
In a match that went 2 hours, 47 minutes and featured 49 ties and 18 lead changes, St. Thomas used a 64-57 advantage in kills to push the Tommies over the top.
MSU (0-3), who dropped all three matches at the Bobcat Classic by 3-2 outcomes, held a 22-18 lead late in the opening set. St. Thomas (1-2) rattled off four unanswered points to even the frame at 22-all. The set was tied four times down the stretch before the Tommies used an Ellie Dammann kill and a MSU hitting miscue to take a 1-0 lead.
MSU held an early 8-4 lead in the second frame, but the Tommies knotted the set at 10-all. The teams traded points midway through the game before the Bobcats received a kill by Kaycee O’Dell and two St. Thomas hitting errors to take a three-point advantage. MSU closed out the set on another hitting error by the Tommies.
Neither team held more than a two-point lead in the third set before MSU used a 3-0 run to take a 23-20 margin on an Emma Pence kill. Once again, St. Thomas responded with a 5-0 run to take the set on a kill via Libby Mattila.
The most lopsided set came in the fourth frame despite both teams struggling offensively. Trailing 14-9, the Bobcats used a 12-1 run to take a 21-15 lead following a kill by freshman Camryn Greenwald. St. Thomas would get no closer than three points as MSU forced a fifth set behind another St. Thomas attack error. For the set, MSU outhit St. Thomas .034 to -.049.
St. Thomas jumped out to an early 6-1 advantage in the fifth set before MSU went on a 7-2 run to even the contest at 8-all. The Bobcats built their largest lead at 13-11 following a Courtney Weatherby kill and held two match points after Greenwald’s kill at 14-12. St. Thomas held off five match points, the last coming at 17-16 on a hitting error.
The Tommies turned the table taking an 18-17 on a kill by Tezra Rudzitis. A St. Thomas service error evened the set at 18-all and that’s when Goerger went into action for the final two points to give the Tommies their first win of the season.
MSU was led by Weatherby with a career-high 20 kills, while Pence 13 and Greenwald 11 also hit double digits. Defensively, the Bobcats were paced by Shayla Webber and Lauren Lindseth with 18 digs apiece, while Maci Abshier added 15 and Weatherby 12. O’Dell finished with a team-high six blocks.
San Francisco captured the Bobcat Classic title with a 3-1 win over Grand Canyon Saturday morning. USF’s Maria Petkova was named the tournament MVP, while Abby Wadas (USF), Klaire Mitchell (GCU), Megan Taflinger (GCU), Goerger, (St. Thomas) and Weatherby (MSU) were named to the all-tournament team.
MSU next plays at the Bryant Tournament next weekend in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The Cats will face Boston College, Harvard and the host Bulldogs.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.