Montana State volleyball downs Big Sky-leading Portland State in five sets By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 12, 2021

Despite being out-hit by Portland State .220 to .188 for the match, Montana State out-hit PSU in the three sets it won, en route to an 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 15-10 upset over the league-leading Vikings on Thursday night on Stott Court."When you're playing good teams, all you need to do is out-hit them in three sets," MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. "We were the better team in three sets. They came out and punched us in the face in the opening set, but I'm proud of the way we responded, especially with our play in sets four and five."In the three sets Montana State (14-12, 10-5) won, the Bobcats out-hit Portland State (17-9, 11-4) .231 to .171. The first four sets were dominated by the team that captured each frame, setting up a fifth and deciding contest.The Bobcats opened the fifth on a 3-0 run behind a Viking rotation violation, a block by Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick and a bad set by Portland State. MSU built its lead to 7-2 on an Emma Pence tip over the block. PSU closed to within 8-6, but the Bobcats went on a 4-1 run capped by another Pence kill at 12-7. A Radick kill, followed by a Jourdain Klein winner gave MSU match-point. In a game oddity, the Bobcats won the contest on a Portland State rotation violation, the third of the set."I thought we won the service game," Jones said. "We were able to knock them out of system and get our block into the right position. The synergy between our serve and block played a big factor in the win."I also need to give kudos to (associate head coach) Cole Aiazzi and (assistant) Taylor Els," Jones added. "I thought the tandem of their game plans contributed to the win." Thomsen led MSU with a team-high 14 kills, while adding a team-best 16 digs. Also in double-figure kills were Hannah Scott (11) and Klein (10).Klein, a freshman from Ennis, also posted a .267 attack mark and added three aces and three blocks.Defensively, five Bobcats reached double-digits. Aside from Thomsen, Allie Lynch added 15, Audrey Hofer 14, Courtney Weatherby 13, and Scott 10. Pence led MSU at the net with five blocks, while Radick chipped in four.Lynch and Hofer dished out 24 and 18 assists, respectively, to complete their double-doubles."There was a lot of humidity in the gym, the kind I haven't experienced since being in the Pacific Islands," Jones said. "The ball movement, and especially at sea level, was ridiculous. I give our passers a lot of credit for locking in and keeping us in system. Kira and Hannah really did an outstanding job in that department."Montana State closes out the regular season at Sacramento State at 2 p.m. Saturday.