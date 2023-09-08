Montana State volleyball

Montana State’s Madilyn Siebler digs a ball against Seattle U on Thursday at Shroyer Gym.

 Bobcat Creative Services

Montana State posted its best hitting match in over five matches with its second-highest total of the season, recording a .283 attack percentage on Friday afternoon en route to a straight set 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 win over Seattle U in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats also knocked off the Redhawks on Thursday night 3-1.

Montana State (7-1) cut its hitting errors in half from Thursday night’s performance.

“We talked before the match about some things that we thought could give us some nice advantages based on what we learned from Thursday night,” said first-year head coach Matt Houk. “We were able to execute many of those things we talked about which is the sign of a team who is maturing.”


