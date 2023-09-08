Montana State posted its best hitting match in over five matches with its second-highest total of the season, recording a .283 attack percentage on Friday afternoon en route to a straight set 25-22, 25-13, 25-22 win over Seattle U in Shroyer Gym. The Bobcats also knocked off the Redhawks on Thursday night 3-1.
Montana State (7-1) cut its hitting errors in half from Thursday night’s performance.
“We talked before the match about some things that we thought could give us some nice advantages based on what we learned from Thursday night,” said first-year head coach Matt Houk. “We were able to execute many of those things we talked about which is the sign of a team who is maturing.”
The Bobcats took a late 22-17 lead in the opening set on a Jordan Radick kill before Seattle U (3-5) rallied, closing within 23-22. MSU finished the set on a Madilyn Siebler kill and a Redhawks hitting miscue.
“Seattle made some good plays down the stretch in set one,” Houk said. “They hit a couple of nice balls to areas of the court that we didn’t have great coverage in, but once again, we don’t panic and that’s a really nice piece to this team.”
Montana State broke open the second set with a 15-9 lead at the midway mark and cruised to the win on a Camryn Greenwald kill. The frame also saw the return of senior middle blocker Emma Pence, who had missed the first seven matches of the season. The Carson City, Nevada, product got her first kill of the season, giving the Bobcats set point.
“We were able to get (Emma) Pence in on that side,” Houk said. “We’re kind of slowly but surely trying to work her back in and hoping to have her back in more of a full-time capacity by conference. Pence offers a stability and consistency to our group because of her age and maturity that shows across the board.”
MSU also received a boost from another senior in the third stanza as Avery Turnage came off the bench to record six kills. Her back-to-back kills gave the Bobcats a 17-13 advantage before Seattle U staged one last comeback to even the contest at 22-all. Turnage again stepped up with back-to-back kills to give Montana State a 24-22 lead that was followed by a block courtesy of Nellie Stevenson and Jordan Radick to solidify the victory.
“What a nice job by Avery (Turnage) to come off the bench and provide a nice spark,” Houk said. “She hit .500, and we needed that at that moment. That’s what is great about having a deep roster with lots of talented kids. If somebody isn’t getting it done or is struggling a little bit, we have somebody who can come in and help. That’s such a nice thing to know and really takes a lot of the pressure off.”
Kira Thomsen paced the Bobcats with 13 kills, while Jourdain Kamps also reached double-figures with 10. Defensively, Lauren Lindseth registered 12 digs, while Thomsen and Kamps added 11 apiece. Stevenson, a junior college transfer from San Leandro, Calif., finished with 39 assists, nine digs and two aces.
For the match, the Bobcat outhit the Redhawks .283 to .150 and held advantages in kills, assists and service aces.
Montana State plays at the Nevada Invitational next Thursday and Friday, where it will meet the Wolf Pack and Cal, respectively.
