Montana State volleyball

Montana State's Madilyn Siebler digs a ball against Seattle U on Thursday at Shroyer Gym. 

 Bobcat Creative Services

Montana State had four players in double-figure kills, led by Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Kamps with 14 apiece, en route to a 26-24, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18 win over Seattle U on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.

Montana State (6-1) got out to an early 7-2 lead in the opening set and held the margin until Seattle U (3-4) took its first advantage at 23-22 following a Merima Smajlovic service ace. After an MSU timeout, the Bobcats scored two unanswered points. The Redhawks evened the contest at 24-all before back-to-back kills by Thomsen and Kamps gave MSU the victory.

“We got the win,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “We got the most important thing done. We’re getting good practice being in close sets right now. If nothing else, you’re hoping there’s a little comfort level being in close sets. If there is one thing about this team, it’s that there is no panic. We might get a little inconsistent at times, but we don’t panic in tight moments.”


