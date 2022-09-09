Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After dropping four five-set matches in the early non-conference season, the Montana State volleyball team rallied late for a 3-2 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament Friday.

The Bobcats previously defeated North Dakota in four sets (3-1) on Thursday to set up the match with Fordham. 

MSU (3-5) looked strong early, outhitting Fordham (5-2) .289 to .081. The Bobcats used four kills from Courtney Weatherby, while Jordan Radick and Avery Turnage added three each to lift MSU to a 10-point win.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you