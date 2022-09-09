After dropping four five-set matches in the early non-conference season, the Montana State volleyball team rallied late for a 3-2 victory over Fordham to capture the title at the North Dakota Tournament Friday.
The Bobcats previously defeated North Dakota in four sets (3-1) on Thursday to set up the match with Fordham.
MSU (3-5) looked strong early, outhitting Fordham (5-2) .289 to .081. The Bobcats used four kills from Courtney Weatherby, while Jordan Radick and Avery Turnage added three each to lift MSU to a 10-point win.
MSU struggled offensively in sets two and three, hitting just .031, while the Rams posted a .151 attack mark to take a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Leading 15-14 midway through the fourth frame, the Bobcats went on a 4-1 run to take a 19-15 lead following an Emma Pence kill. Fordham would get no closer than two points as the Bobcats forced a fifth set and Radick’s kill gave MSU the 25-22 victory.
The Bobcats got out to a quick 4-1 lead in the final set, getting two aces from Lauren Lindseth and one via Maci Abshier. A Weatherby ace gave MSU an 8-2 advantage as the team switched sides. Fordham rattled off a 4-1 run of its own to close to within 9-6, but the Bobcats closed the door behind two kills from Turnage, an ace by setter Audrey Hofer and a kill by Radick.
MSU outhit Fordham .471 to .222 in the final set and dished out five service aces.
Pence, a junior from Carson City, Nevada, was named tournament MVP, while Lindseth and Radick were named to the all-tournament team.
MSU plays at North Dakota State on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Fargo.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.