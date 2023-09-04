Let the news come to you

Montana State senior Kira Thomsen recorded a match-high 21 kills and added 14 digs to guide the Bobcats to a 21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23 victory over Cal Baptist in MSU’s final contest at the Tommie Invitational on Saturday morning in Schoencker Arena on the campus of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For her efforts, Thomsen was named to the all-tournament team.

“Our response to the loss on Friday was quite positive,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “We really kept the ebb and flow to a minimum. I felt we were in control and played point by point. We really showed some maturity and stayed present in the moment.”

Cal Baptist (2-4) jumped out early taking a 16-7 lead in the opening set before Montana State (5-1) chipped away at the margin to pull to within one-point at 22-21. However, the Lancers answered closing out the frame with a 3-0 run.


