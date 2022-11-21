Let the news come to you

The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym.

After starting the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of then league-leading Weber State, the Montana State (13-15, 9-7) volleyball squad sat back and watched two basketball victories, a NCAA Cross Country appearance for the MSU men and the 121st Brawl of the Wild victory over its arch-rival, before taking the court on Saturday night against the Bengals.

Montana State held two set points in the opening frame, before Idaho State (13-16, 5-11) closed out the game with three consecutive points. MSU found itself down by seven early in the second set before rattling off a 12-4 run to take its first lead at 16-15. With the set tied at 20-all, the Bengals scored two consecutive points and held on for the win, taking a 2-0 advantage into intermission.


