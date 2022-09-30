The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead.
Then the record scratched.
Montana rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their road Brawl of the Wild winning streak to three.
At last year's Brawl in Bozeman, MSU dropped the first two sets, won the next two and lost the fifth in thrilling fashion on Oct. 27. This time, it looked like the Cats would go up 2-0, but the Griz clawed back from a 20-14 deficit and won 25-23 after dropping the first set 25-18.
UM never trailed in the third set and won 25-19 to take a 2-1 lead.
The Cats (6-9, 2-1) pulled to within a point of the Griz late in the fourth set, but they never knotted it up. UM clinched the match with a 25-21 win.
The Griz won 3-1 at Shroyer Gym in 2019 and hosted both Cat-Griz matches in the COVID-postponed 2020-21 season. MSU's last Cat-Griz victory at home was a sweep on Oct. 23, 2018, also at Shroyer.
The 6,457 spectators at Friday's match broke the Big Sky volleyball attendance record. The previous mark was 6,378, set by MSU at the Fieldhouse in a 3-2 win over UM on Nov. 15, 2002.
MSU couldn't confirm the exact date of the last volleyball match in the Fieldhouse, but it was likely a year or two after that 2002 clash, according to an MSU spokesperson.
