Montana State out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6, while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark, as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.

“Between our block and digging balls at key moments we were able to frustrate them a little,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We went with our strengths, and the kids were dialed in on the game plan and executed it at a high level.”

Montana State (6-8, 2-0) jumped out to an early 11-5 advantage before Northern Colorado (6-7, 0-2) tied the contest at 14-all. The set was even four times down the stretch before MSU pulled away with three consecutive points for a 22-19 lead. The Bobcats closed out the frame on a Radick kill.

