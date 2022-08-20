The Montana State volleyball team moved one step closer to opening its 2022 season following its exhibition match at MSU Billings on Thursday evening. The Bobcats won all four sets against the Yellowjackets: 25-14, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20.
“I’m really happy with the way the team responded to the chopping and changing lineups,” MSU sixth-year head coach Daniel Jones said. “The foundation was us serving really well and it was evident we were knocking them out of system a lot.
“It was great to get the freshmen in and see them handle a hostile environment on the road,” Jones added. “It was great preparation for our home opener next week.”
For the match, the Bobcats hit .319 from the floor and owned large advantages in kills (41-17), assists (37-15), service aces (7-0), digs (51-27) and blocks (4-1).
Individually, junior Kira Thomsen paced MSU with 14 kills, while positing a .281 attack mark. Sophomore Audrey Hofer dished out 31 assists, while adding six digs and three kills. Freshman libero Lauren Lindseth registered a match-high 20 digs and two aces. Emma Pence, a junior middle blocker from Carson City, Nevada, led all players with four blocks.
