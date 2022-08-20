Let the news come to you

The Montana State volleyball team moved one step closer to opening its 2022 season following its exhibition match at MSU Billings on Thursday evening. The Bobcats won all four sets against the Yellowjackets: 25-14, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20.

“I’m really happy with the way the team responded to the chopping and changing lineups,” MSU sixth-year head coach Daniel Jones said. “The foundation was us serving really well and it was evident we were knocking them out of system a lot.

“It was great to get the freshmen in and see them handle a hostile environment on the road,” Jones added. “It was great preparation for our home opener next week.”

