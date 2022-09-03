Montana State split its matches at the Bryant Tournament on Saturday afternoon, posting its first win of the season with a 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23 decision over Harvard, before falling to the host Bulldogs 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12.
Those results came after falling to Boston College in three sets.
Against the Crimson, Montana State (1-5) overcame a first set loss by outhitting Harvard .250 to .030 in the second frame. Harvard (0-2) held a 24-21 advantage in the third, but the Bobcats fought off three set points and took a 25-24 lead following an attack error by the Crimson. Tied a 27-all, a Harvard hitting miscue followed by an Emma Pence kill gave MSU a 2-1 lead.
MSU jumped out to a 10-4 cushion in the fourth set and held the advantage until Harvard took its first lead at 18-17. A Pence attack error gave the Crimson a three-point edge at 21-18, but again the Cats came back to even the contest at 21-all on a Pence winner. Tied at 23-all, an Audrey Hofer kill, coupled with an Avery Turnage kill gave the Bobcats its first victory.
“We’re starting to find a balance and we’re fighting much better,” said MSU head coach Daniel Jones. “We’re seeing growth and gaining experience, but we need to be cognizant of the moment and cut down on our mistakes.”
Turnage guided the Cats with 14 kills, while hitting .371 and adding four blocks. Also in double-figure kills was Pence with 10. Lauren Lindseth led MSU with 14 digs, while Pence and Jourdain Klein paced the Bobcats at the net with nine and eight blocks, respectively.
In its tournament finale, MSU dropped its fourth five-set match of the season. The Bobcats trailed 11-4 in the fifth but rallied to pull to within 12-11 on a Hofer kill. Bryant closed out the match on a kill from Aubrey Lapour and two Bobcat errors.
“It was a great day for our block,” Jones said. “We had 30 blocks in nine sets, and I thought Kaycee O’Dell had the best blocking match of her career. Again, we need to cut down on the errors and stay away from giving up big runs.”
Klein led the Bobcats with a team-high 12 kills, while Pence added 10. Maci Abshier guided three players in double-digit digs with 14, followed by Hofer and Courtney Weatherby with ten, apiece.
O’Dell led all players with nine blocks, while Pence added five.
Montana State plays at North Dakota on Thursday at 6 p.m. (MT) in Grand Forks.
