Montana State split its matches at the Bryant Tournament on Saturday afternoon, posting its first win of the season with a 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23 decision over Harvard, before falling to the host Bulldogs 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12.

Those results came after falling to Boston College in three sets. 

Against the Crimson, Montana State (1-5) overcame a first set loss by outhitting Harvard .250 to .030 in the second frame. Harvard (0-2) held a 24-21 advantage in the third, but the Bobcats fought off three set points and took a 25-24 lead following an attack error by the Crimson. Tied a 27-all, a Harvard hitting miscue followed by an Emma Pence kill gave MSU a 2-1 lead.

