Montana State acting head volleyball coach Cole Aiazzi has announced four newcomers to the Bobcat roster for the 2023 season.

Joining the MSU program are Erika Gustafson, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Denton, Texas; Karli Heidemann, a 6-1 outside hitter from Diller, Nebraska; Sydney Hires, a 6-foot outside hitter from Sylvania, Ohio; and Joelie Spelts, a 6-3 middle blocker from Gillette, Wyoming. 

“This class, as a whole, brings a ton of physicality and levels us up,” Aiazzi said. “They all come from winning high school programs and clubs and we believe they’ll help us become Big Sky champions. We’re excited to see what impact they will make in our program.”


