Montana State announced the addition of five high school standouts to the Bobcats’ 2021-22 roster.
They include JoJo Radick, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Bozeman, Audrey Hofer, a 5-8 setter from Helena, Courtney Weatherby, a 5-8 outside hitter from Kuna, Idaho, Courtney Wisneski, a 6-foot hitter from Greenwood Village, Colorado, and Maci Abshier, a 5-7 libero/defensive specialist from Belleview, Florida.
“Every recruiting class brings a sense of excitement and anticipation. This one is no different,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “With the five athletes, we have a great balance of speed, athleticism, power and finesse. They are all great students and even better people. I’m especially excited we have two of the best players in Montana prep history joining us. There is no doubt the plan we wrote out four years ago is coming together. I can’t wait to see what this class can help us achieve. They are truly invested and wanting to build their own legacy.”
Hofer, who was named a 2020 Under Armour first-team all-American performer on Wednesday, has dished out 2,461 assists and added 587 digs, 324 kills, 130 aces and 127 blocks during her career at Helena Capital. During her time with the Bruins, the squad has recorded a 100-9 overall mark.
Hofer is the first ever Under Armour first-team all-American to sign at Montana State.
“Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I have stated that I want the best athletes in Montana to play volleyball at Montana State,” Jones said. “I am beyond thrilled to be able to announce that one of the best prep athletes is staying right here and joining our program. Audrey is not only an incredible athlete, but she is an inspiring leader. I’ll never forget coming back from watching her play in the crosstown match at Helena High as a sophomore and telling my staff that I was all in on that kid.”
At Helena Capital, Hofer guided the Bruins to 2018 and 2019 Class AA titles, and a third-place finish in 2017. Capital plays for its third consecutive state title on Saturday. The Bruins’ semifinal win was its 70th straight victory.
Hofer is a two-time all-state honoree. During the 2018 season, she was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, the Helena IR player of the year and the Western AA player of the year.
Hofer is a four-time all-state academic pick, an academic all-American and a National Honor Society member.
“Audrey is the kind of kid who immediately grabs your attention,” Jones said. “She’s the daughter of a coach and has a great IQ for the game. I can’t wait to have her playing and leading us through the next evolution of Montana State volleyball.”
Radick guided the Bozeman Hawks to the Class AA quarterfinals this fall, hitting .338 from her middle blocking position. As a junior, she was a second-team all-state pick and a first-team all-conference honoree as the Hawks finished fourth in the state. In 2018, Radick was a member of the Bozeman team that went 26-9 overall and finished as state runner-up.
“JoJo is one of the best volleyball players to come out of Bozeman High in recent memory,” Jones said. “She’s a perfect fit for us at Montana State, a big, physical kid who has a huge passion for the game, and to cap it off, she’s a Bobcat through and through. JoJo has dreamt of wearing the blue and gold since she was a kid. You can’t train or teach that kind of love for a program.
“She’s another big-time in-state signing and is a huge talent who is going to have a big impact on the future of our program,” Jones added. “She’s highly motivated to help us do things at Montana State that have not been done before, to help take us to the top of the Big Sky Conference and beyond. I cannot wait to finally get her in our gym and to unleash her potential.”
Weatherby was a 5A first-team Southern Idaho Conference selection this fall. She was named team MVP and most influential player.
Weatherby also served as the Kavemen’s team captain. As a junior, she guided her squad to third place at state and earned 4A first-team all-SIC recognition. During the 2018 season, Weatherby garnered second-team all-state honors, as well as first-team all-conference kudos.
“Courtney is an incredibly athletic outside hitter whose competitive and passionate demeanor dominates any game she plays in,” Jones said. “A lot of people might consider her undersized, but anyone who has seen her play knows that she plays way bigger than her bio might list her. As the daughter of a coach, she has a really high volleyball IQ and has a thirst for growth and learning. Her ceiling is going to be really high. I can’t wait to see what she can achieve in a Bobcat jersey.
“We are getting a great one in Courtney. She is going to make our gym better every day, and she is going to contribute to the culture of the program as not only a competitor, but also because she is such a good person,” Jones added. “A fun fact about Courtney is that she is a nationally ranked high school weightlifter. I know our strength and conditioning coaches are excited to work with her, too.”
Wisneski preps at Cherry Creek High. During her tenure with the Bruins, the program has posted a 39-15 record. Cherry Creek won back-to-back 5A Centennial League titles in 2018 and 2019. Wisneski was named the team’s most inspirational player of the year as a junior.
“I’m really excited to announce that Courtney Wisneski will be joining our program in the fall of 2021,” Jones said. “She comes out of an elite club program in Colorado Juniors VBC and has had an excellent high school career. A big presence at the net, Courtney has all the physical attributes to be able to contribute to the program immediately. She is an outstanding teammate and person, someone who I have time and time again witnessed making selfless decisions and putting the ambition of her team(s) ahead of herself. Courtney has a huge passion for Montana State. She has wanted to be a Bobcat for a long time. I can’t wait to get her in the gym and see what she can contribute to the program going forward.”
Abshier prepped at Belleview High where she served as the Rattlers’ team captain. She holds the school record with 1,336 career digs as well as most aces in a set with 11. Abshier has been chosen to play in the North Florida All-Star match as well as the FACA All-Star Volleyball Classic. She was also the starting libero on the 2020 17U AAU National Championship team playing for Ocala Power United.
“Maci is a hardworking libero who has a lot of good energy on the court,” Jones said. “She’s going to bring a defensive toughness to our gym that we always look for to help us continue to climb to the next level. Hailing from Florida, I know she is excited to experience her first real winter here."
