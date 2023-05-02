Let the news come to you

Montana State first-year head coach Matt Houk announced his team’s schedule for the 2023 season last week.

The slate includes three non-conference tournaments as well as a pair of matches against Seattle U in Shroyer Gym, before embarking on a 16-match Big Sky Conference ledger.

Montana State begins the season Aug. 25 hosting the Bobcat Classic. MSU plays Oregon State and North Dakota on the opening day and closes out the weekend with Kennesaw State. The Cats travel to Minnesota Aug. 31–Sept. 2 where they face St. Thomas, Milwaukee, and Cal Baptist over the course of three days. MSU finishes its tournament play at Nevada Sept. 14-15 against the Wolf Pack and Pac-12 opponent Cal.


