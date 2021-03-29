The moment Daniel Jones became Montana State’s head coach, he set his focus on winning a Big Sky championship. It was simply a matter of how long it would take.
The Bobcats believed they’ve grown as a program enough since then to finally reach that point.
No. 3-seeded MSU will play No. 6 Southern Utah in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado.
Jones believes MSU’s steady and gradual development has paid off to the point where the Bobcats could contend as conference champions.
“There’s a relaxed confidence,” Jones said. “We’ve got so much belief in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”
In 2019, the Bobcats were 15-14 overall and 10-8 against Big Sky opponents. Their 15 wins were their most in a single season in seven years, and their 10 league victories were their most since 2004.
MSU, in its second straight conference tournament appearance in 2019, won its first tournament match since 2005 when it defeated Sacramento State.
Because of that past success, the Bobcats are expecting to be among the last teams standing at the conference tournament.
“I think everyone who’s been around the program has seen this moment coming,” Jones said. “It may have surprised some people in the league or in the public, but internally in the program, we’ve been building for exactly this.”
Montana State's Kira Thomsen hits the ball earlier this season.
MSU Sports Information / Contributed
This season, Montana State (10-4) went on a nine-match win streak, its best since 2001. MSU’s 10-2 start in conference play was its best in school history.
However, with a shot at winning the regular-season conference championship, the Bobcats then lost twice to Weber State. This was the last time MSU played before this week’s tournament.
“Frustrating to end the way we did, but at the same time what Weber showed us was perfect for us in our preparation,” Jones said. “We had some really honest conversations after that, and there’s been a lot of growth in the week and a half since.”
Jones, who became MSU’s head coach before the 2017 season, said the Bobcats have improved because of a focus on sustainable growth. He never wanted them to have a single season in which they become lucky with transfers or they have one single class that can win as seniors. He wanted to recruit talent which could make an impact immediately.
Jones has stressed that culture is vital. He felt establishing that was more important than recruiting players early on. Once that happened, the coach believed, developing talent and winning would follow.
He asserted MSU is an appealing program for high school players to join. Jones tries to establish clear expectations and goals with his players and staff, which he hopes provides a sense of stability.
“The team’s identity has really been built around passion,” Jones said. “Just going into each match and each day with the belief that we are made for whatever we’re going to face that day.”
Montana State's Emma Pence hits the ball earlier this season.
MSU Sports Information / Contributed
When the coronavirus pandemic derailed their usual offseason plans, it was a shock for the Bobcats. But they remained connected. They met virtually and held book studies. The coaching staff checked in with individual athletes to ensure everyone was alright.
Then, the fall season was moved, and more shock followed.
Jones tried to think positively. He focused on the fact that the Bobcats would be more prepared than ever for the spring because they would have additional months in their offseason.
Reflecting back on the taxing past year, Jones was proud of his players for preserving this spring season. He admitted he was emotional when he thought about the Bobcats’ resilience.
“That’s really been inspiring to me,” Jones said. “I get chills thinking about it in terms of what a unique season it’s been but also the lessons we’ve learned about ourselves and each other and how we’re now prepared more than ever to face any obstacle that comes our way.”
After making the Big Sky tournament semifinals previously, Jones said the Bobcats are determined to “take another step in the right direction” and compete in the championship.
“We’re made for this. We’ve done all the preparation we can. We’ve prepared for this moment. Everything has fallen into place for us,” Jones said. “Let’s go make the most of it.”
