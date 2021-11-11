Montana State volleyball adds highly touted class By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State volleyball program welcomes perhaps its best class under head coach Daniel Jones, and speculation nationwide has the incoming Bobcat recruits ranked just outside the top 30 in the nation, according to PrepVolleyball.com.Joining the Bobcat program next season are Stacia Barker, a 6-2 middle blocker from Evanston, Wyo., Camryn Greenwald, a 6-2 middle blocker/rightside hitter from Woodbury, Minn., Mya Larson, a 5-10 outside hitter from Wahoo, Neb., Lauren Lindseth, a 5-9 libero/defensive specialist from Great Falls, Nellie Reese, a 5-10 setter from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Madilyn Siebler, a 5-10 outside hitter from Omaha, Neb.“This class all committed during COVID, and I think they’re one of the best recruiting classes we’ve had,” Jones said. “I have to tip my hat to our recruiting coordinator Cole Aiazzi. He did a really nice job finding them and did a really nice job building relationships with them. They all took unofficial visits without us seeing them. It’s a pretty unique class and I couldn’t be more excited. “They all came to camp this summer,” Jones added. “They’re all outstanding young women and possibly the highest level of volleyball we’ve ever brought in, in one class.”Barker was a 2020 Wyoming volleyball all-state selection and was a first-team all-conference pick, as well. The Red Devils are currently 23-7 on the season heading into the final weeks of play.A strong athlete, Barker also lettered in basketball and track. Last season, she was a second-team all-state selection and a first-team all-conference performer in basketball. Greenwald led East Ridge High School to a 9-0 mark in the Suburban East Conference this fall, its fourth straight league crown. In addition, the Raptors will make an appearance in the 2021 Minnesota State tournament. Greenwald, who led her team in hitting percentage, kill percentage and blocks as a junior, garnered Suburban East All-Conference accolades. She was an all-conference honorable mention choice in 2019. On Tuesday night, Greenwald was named to the Minnesota AAAA All-State squad. Larson is a 2019 and 2020 First-Team Super State selection at Wahoo High School, where she helped the Warriors to the 2018 and 2020 state titles. A three-time first-team Class C1 all-state pick, she also was also a three-time first-team all-Trailblazer Conference honoree, as well. Larson was a 2020 Max Prep All-American and was the PrepExtra Volleyball Player of the Year. In club ball, she was a member of the 2021 USAV 18 National Championship team.Lindseth, the daughter of former Bobcat great Kelly Modrow (1992-96), is one of the top players in the state of Montana and has led her high school squad to the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament. Lindseth is a two-time first-team all-state pick and was a second-team all-state selection in 2018. An academic all-state honoree as well, Lindseth was the Class AA Eastern Player of the Year in 2020. Reese, a four-year letterwinner at Lake City High School, led her team to an 18-8 overall mark this season. As a senior, she was named first-team all-league playing in 5A Inland Empire. Reese also garnered the 2021 coaches award. In addition, she was a first-team all-league pick as a junior and a second-team all-league honoree as a sophomore. Reese helped guide the Timberwolves to a fourth-place state finish in 2019, and a state runner-up showing as a freshman.Siebler recently led her team to a third-place finish at the Nebraska Class A state tournament. The Warriors completed the season 27-12 overall. In addition, Westside High School was the 2021 district champion and was the Omaha Metro Conference runner-up. Siebler is a three-time all-state honorable mention pick. She was a 2020 Omaha All-Metro Second-Team selection and was named all-state academic. Outside of volleyball, Siebler lettered four years in basketball and once in track and field. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Squad Lauren Lindseth Volleyball Sport Football First Team Class Camryn Greenwald Tournament Recommended for you