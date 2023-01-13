Let the news come to you

Matt Houk, who served the past nine seasons at the University of Minnesota, including the last four years as associate head coach, has been named the 12th head coach in Montana State volleyball history, announced Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello on Friday morning.

“I am honored to become the next head coach of the Montana State volleyball program,” Houk said. “I was impressed with the University and the athletic department the moment I stepped on campus. I would like to thank Leon Costello and his staff for entrusting me to lead the program into the future. I believe in the groundwork that has been laid and our ability to progress toward consistently competing for Big Sky championships. My family and I are excited to call Bozeman our home.”

Houk, who began his stint with the Gophers in the spring of 2014, played an integral role assisting former Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon. He helped guide UMN to three Final Fours, four Elite Eights and eight Sweet 16 appearances. During that span, the Gophers captured the 2015 and 2018 Big Ten titles. Houk was also instrumental in recruiting multiple top 10-ranked classes, including the No. 1 overall class in 2020.


