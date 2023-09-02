Let the news come to you

Milwaukee outhit Montana State .314 to .158 and held off a late Bobcat run to hand MSU its first setback of the season 26-24, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22 on the second day of the Tommie Invitational hosted by the University of St. Thomas on Friday afternoon in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

“I thought in sets one and two we did a nice job and were in control of ourselves,” said MSU head coach Matt Houk. “Milwaukee also played well, and they continued to play well as our quality dropped off in sets three and four.”

The opening set featured 11 ties and five lead changes as Montana State (4-1) found itself down 23-20 in the late stages. The Bobcats rallied twice behind two kills from Jourdain Kamps to knot the frame at 24-all. Milwaukee (1-4) closed out the set on back-to-back kills.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

