Despite career performances from Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Klein, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t hold off a late charging Eastern Washington squad. The the Eagles rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over the Bobcats on Friday night at Reese Court.

Montana State (9-14, 5-6) held a 2-1 advantage after a convincing 25-19 set three victory. The fourth frame saw six ties in the waning moments before Eastern Washington (9-13, 4-6) broke away at 23-all with a kill by Sadie Bacon followed by a Bobcat hitting error to force a fifth and deciding set.

MSU jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the fifth following an Eagle hitting miscue and held a 10-8 cushion following a block by Klein and Jordan Radick. After an EWU timeout, the Eagles rattled off a 5-0 run and never relinquished its lead, taking the match on back-to-back kills.


