The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with schedules, especially in the world of collegiate athletics. For one Montana State athlete, the change in traditional playing seasons proved too much to coexist with educational goals.
Kelsie White, a 6-foot-4 senior middle blocker from Layton, Utah, recently announced she will be leaving the Bobcats to devote her full attention to educational pursuits.
“Kelsie came to me a week or two back, having started her student teaching rounds and expressed a desire to opt out of the current COVID-delayed spring season,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “She had planned her academic program to be finished with volleyball in December and be free to focus on the next stage in her life.”
White, a three-year starter, had been a mainstay for the Bobcats in the middle. In 2019, she averaged 1.3 kills and 1.15 blocks per set. White leaves the MSU program seventh all-time with 327 blocks assists.
As a freshman, her 14 block assists against Pacific established a new Bobcat match record. White also ranked among the nation’s top 15 freshmen blockers.
Off the court, the elementary education major was a three-time all-Big Sky academic selection.
“I am grateful for all that she has done in the Bobcat colors during her time here,” Jones said. “She believed in the vision we had for the program and has made a significant contribution to Bobcat volleyball becoming what it is today. I’m sad to see her leave, but excited for this next phase of her life.”
The Bobcats will host Northern Arizona on Saturday and Sunday in their home opener.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.