Hannah Scott tallies 1,000th career kill as Montana State volleyball falls By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 4, 2021

Montana State senior Hannah Scott picked up her 1,000th career kill in the opening set, but it wasn't enough as Portland held on for a 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Friday night in Shroyer Gym.Portland (3-2) broke away midway through the first set, taking an 18-14 lead, before Montana State (2-3) rallied to even the game at 20 on a block by Kaycee O'Dell and Jourdain Klein. The set was tied twice down the stretch before back-to-back kills by Jayde Harris gave the Pilots the cushion they needed, taking the frame on another Harris winner.Portland took an early 5-4 advantage in the second set and never trailed the rest of the contest. MSU closed to within 18-16 on an Avery Turnage kill, but UP rattled off three straight points, eventually going up 2-0 on a ball-handling error by the Bobcats. "You can't give up a 2-0 lead and hope that your opponent may not play at the high of level for the rest of the match," MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. "We showed up in Set 3 and for three quarters of Set 4, but we just couldn't sustain the level of play we needed, too."Montana State outhit Portland .533 to .242 in the third set as Kira Thomsen recorded eight kills and a .727 attack mark to lift the Bobcats to the five-point win. MSU held its largest lead of the fourth set at 20-15 on a block by Klein and Emma Pence, but again, the Pilots responded with a 7-1 run, taking a 22-21 lead on a Keilani Mumolo ace. Portland closed out the match by scoring on two Harris kills and a Bobcats hitting error.Thomsen paced MSU with a match-high 18 kills, while Scott added 15 to give her 1,014 for her career, making her the 16th MSU player to record 1,000 kills. Pence also posted double-figure kills with 10.Defensively, Libby Christensen was the only Bobcat in double-digit digs with 13 saves. Pence and Turnage led MSU at the net with five blocks apiece."We grow at the edge of our abilities and outside of our comfort zone," Jones said. "Arkansas and Portland have taken us to that place for two consecutive nights. We have an opportunity to grow."Harris led Portland with 18 kills and five digs.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.