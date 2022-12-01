After a run of five-plus years as the head coach of Montana State University volleyball, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30.
As head coach, Jones’ record was 64-73 overall and 42-40 in Big Sky Conference play. Jones also served as an assistant for two seasons under former Bobcat coach JJ Riley.
“I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to Montana State and the Bobcats volleyball program," Costello said. "We wish Daniel the best in his future endeavors.”
MSU will launch a national search for its 12th head volleyball coach immediately.
On Sept. 14, Jones announced he would be taking a "temporary leave of absence for personal reasons." The Bobcats were 3-6 at that point in the season, with four of those losses coming in five sets and the two others coming in three sets.
Associate head coach Cole Aiazzi served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
MSU finished with an overall record of 14-16 and a 9-7 mark in Big Sky play during the regular season. The Bobcats were the sixth seed in the conference tournament, where they knocked off host and No. 3 seed Weber State in five sets in the quarterfinals. The team's season ended with a four-set loss to second-seeded Portland State in the semifinals.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.