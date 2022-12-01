Let the news come to you

After a run of five-plus years as the head coach of Montana State University volleyball, Daniel Jones will not return to the program, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Thursday. Jones’ contract will expire on Jan. 30.

As head coach, Jones’ record was 64-73 overall and 42-40 in Big Sky Conference play. Jones also served as an assistant for two seasons under former Bobcat coach JJ Riley. 

“I would like to thank Daniel for his years of service to Montana State and the Bobcats volleyball program," Costello said. "We wish Daniel the best in his future endeavors.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

