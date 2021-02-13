Sunday afternoon in Dahlberg Arena will mark the 106th meeting between Montana State and Montana on the volleyball court.
The annual 'Cat-Griz clash takes on new significance this season, as both matches will be played in Missoula due to the oddity of Big Sky scheduling under COVID-19 protocols.
Sunday’s match will also be the first time the rivals play for the Main Line Trophy. The volleyball-only award features a bronze bell with each school’s logo represented. It is housed in a black cast-iron frame and mounted on a wooden base.
The Main Line Trophy is a symbol of longevity, resilience and strength.
“There is no doubt the competition between Montana State and the University of Montana is one of the most storied and highly contested rivalries in collegiate athletics,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “Since my first 'Cat-Griz contest back in 2015, it has made a huge impression on me and on every member of the program just how much these matches mean.
“What has really impacted me has been how much these two programs work in a tandem,” he added. “The experience of being a Bobcat is enhanced because of the rivalry with the Griz. It is a truly special experience for each of our athletes.”
The Main Line Trophy will be awarded to the victor after each match. Heading into Sunday’s contest, Montana State owns a slim 58-57 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 1975.
The two rivals will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday in Missoula.
“We’re excited to now have a trophy to compete for between the two programs,” Jones said. “It adds some nice spice; hoisting the trophy at the end of the contest and getting to take it home for the year is going to further enhance the competition between us. It makes it that much more meaningful.”
