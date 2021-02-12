Allyssa Rizzo, who established herself as one of the best liberos in Montana State history as a senior, was named a Bobcats volunteer assistant.
Rizzo smashed the Montana State career digs record in 2019, posting a four-year total of 2,120 saves. She became only the third libero in Big Sky history to go over the 2,000-dig plateau.
Last fall, the product of Crestwood, Illinois, broke her own single-season mark with 654 digs. For her efforts, Rizzo was named Big Sky libero of the year and was a first-team all-Big Sky selection.
“This is a real coup for Bobcat volleyball,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We had a great volunteer assistant in Sarah Frings with us coming into the season. When she left for the East Coast with her husband, my mind immediately turned to Rizzo.
“Allyssa landed a good job straight out of school at the Livingston hospital, so we knew she would be around,” Jones added. “When I reached out to her, she was excited about the opportunity. She spent last season helping Bozeman High School with their program and has a love for the coaching profession, so the chance to step back into Shroyer Gym to continue helping us build was something she jumped at.”
A three-time Big Sky defensive player of the week, Rizzo ranked first in the Big Sky, averaging 5.64 digs per set, as a senior. That mark was the seventh-best total in the country. In addition, her 654 digs led the league and was 11th-best in the nation.
“It’s already paying off, the way she sees the game and reads the game is first class, which was evident from her playing career,” Jones said. “She has a huge passion for the sport of volleyball and an even bigger one for the Bobcats. That is the perfect recipe to help shape the future of this program.”
Montana State plays at Montana this weekend.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.