Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton earned second-team all-American honors for indoor track and field on Friday, but he still has more running to do in the coming days.
At the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Hamilton competed in the second heat of the men’s mile preliminaries at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
He finished eighth in his heat and 16th overall after finishing in 4 minutes, 10.34 seconds, so he did not advance to Saturday’s final.
Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate and former runner for the Hawks, was running in second place about halfway through the race. But his competition picked up the pace around him in the latter stages and pulled ahead.
By qualifying for the event and racing in the preliminaries, however, he became the 10th MSU athlete to compete at the indoor championships. He became the eighth individual to earn all-American honors from the MSU men’s track and field program.
Hamilton will have a chance to race again soon, as he will travel this weekend to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he will compete in the NCAA cross-country championships on Monday.
Competing in both championship events in the span of four days is an ambitious undertaking, but Hamilton said earlier this week he was looking forward to the challenge.
“I feel like I’ve kind of broken through to a new level this season,” Hamilton said. “I’m super excited to be able to wear the Montana State jersey at the national level. It feels so good to race with the best in the country.”
Hamilton ran MSU’s third-fastest mile race earlier this season, clocking in at 3 minutes, 57.3 seconds on Feb. 19. That time was also the school’s fourth mile in under four minutes.
His cross-country race — a 10k — will begin at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Monday.
Hamilton said this week that he expects “a pretty big atmosphere difference” going from an indoor race to an outdoor one, but he was confident he would find his groove.
“I feel like once I get on the course and see the venue and everything then I’ll just fall into patterns I’ve done (in the past),” he said.
On Feb. 27, Hamilton was runner-up at the Big Sky cross-country championships, finishing the 8k race in 23:58.1, less than three seconds off the winner and in a qualifying position for the national event. He will be one of roughly 240 runners on hand for the race in Stillwater, which is just over three hours of driving away from Fayetteville.
“I’m planning on a super easy day on Sunday, a couple strides hopefully to shake the legs out,” he said. “But I am really grateful it’s the mile first and the 10k second because I think the mile is a little easier to recover from than a 10k.”
A top-40 finish in the race would make Hamilton the third all-American in the history of MSU’s men’s program and the first since his current coach, Lyle Weese, earned the honor in 2002.
Weese traveled with Hamilton to Arkansas and will be in Oklahoma as well, alongside Hamilton’s parents who are making the trip.
Hamilton said once he sees the course for the first time on Sunday, he and Weese will start determining a plan for how to race it effectively.
“I’ve heard it’s pretty hilly, so I’ll be looking out for the hills and just kind of looking for spots to push it,” he said.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.