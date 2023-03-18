Three new top-10 outdoor records went down during the Montana State track and field’s season-opening outdoor track meet at the Redlands Inviational on Friday in Redlands, California.
Led by Maisee Brown and Caroline Hawkes’ wins in the pole vault and the 200-meter dash, respectively, the sprints and throws-heavy contingent of Bobcats won six individual events while five more placed in the top three. Senior Leah Klein, who placed third in the women’s hammer throw, rounded out the new top-10 marks with a toss of 177 feet, 2 inches in the hammer throw to place third.
Brown won the women’s pole vault by clearing 3.80m (12-5.5). This mark was not only a collegiate outdoor personal best, but also the ninth-best mark in program history. Out on the track, Hawkes ran a 200-meter dash time of 24.68 seconds during her first collegiate meet in her home state; her time ranks 10th in program history and was nearly three-tenths of a second off her lifetime outdoor best of 24.37 seconds.
Montana State’s throws squad showed out early, as the men nearly swept the throws events with wins in the hammer, shot put and javelin. Capitalizing on his productive indoor season, Matt Furdyk won the hammer throw with a mark of 186-5, then his teammates Carter Slade (16.18m/53-1) and Cooper Hoffman (62.95m/206-6) won the shot put and javelin, respectively. Slade also placed second in the men’s discus, plus true freshman Pat Vialva was the runner-up in his collegiate javelin debut with a throw of 61.96m (203-3).
Over on the women’s side, the aforementioned Klein placed third in the women’s hammer throw. MSU had a pair of runners-up in the other throws events. Gracey Carter was the javelin runner-up with a throw of 42.05m (137-11) and Tristen Sedgwick made her outdoor Division I debut by placing second with a toss of 41.82m (137-2).
Elsewhere in the meet, Hailey Coey was the runner-up in the women’s long jump with a mark of 5.48m (17-11.75).
