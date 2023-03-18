Let the news come to you

Three new top-10 outdoor records went down during the Montana State track and field’s season-opening outdoor track meet at the Redlands Inviational on Friday in Redlands, California. 

Led by Maisee Brown and Caroline Hawkes’ wins in the pole vault and the 200-meter dash, respectively, the sprints and throws-heavy contingent of Bobcats won six individual events while five more placed in the top three. Senior Leah Klein, who placed third in the women’s hammer throw, rounded out the new top-10 marks with a toss of 177 feet, 2 inches in the hammer throw to place third.

Brown won the women’s pole vault by clearing 3.80m (12-5.5). This mark was not only a collegiate outdoor personal best, but also the ninth-best mark in program history. Out on the track, Hawkes ran a 200-meter dash time of 24.68 seconds during her first collegiate meet in her home state; her time ranks 10th in program history and was nearly three-tenths of a second off her lifetime outdoor best of 24.37 seconds.


