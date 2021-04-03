Montana State produced three new school record marks and had several other performances that impacted the Bobcats' all-time top 10 charts on Friday as the program completed appearances at the Chris Rinne Twilight and the Sound Running College Invite.
The Bobcats' showing at the Rinne Twilight on the campus of University of California-Riverside manufactured a variety of highlight performances.
Carla Nicosia tied the school record in the women's triple jump in her first official appearance as a Bobcat just two weeks ago. In Friday's meet, Nicosia topped it by nearly a foot and now sits alone as the Bobcat record holder with her best jump of 41 feet, 3 inches to place first in the meet.
Alex Hellenberg also had a big performance in the same event for Montana State. She completed a lifetime-best mark in the triple jump of 39-03.25 to move to fifth on the program's all-time list. She also had a first-place showing in the long jump with her leap of 18-07 (5.66m). That jump placed her in a tie for 10th in program history in the event.
Drake Schneider put up a big time for Montana State with his first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles by crossing the line in 51.37 seconds. That mark beat his previous school-record time by one one-hundredth of a second and currently places him in the top 10 of the West Region rankings.
Macy White had two strong performances for Montana State on Friday in Riverside. She completed two first-place finishes in both the 100 and 200. Her time of 11.97 in the 100 moved her to a tie for fourth in the event by a Bobcat, while her 24.84 mark in the 200 moved her into 10th in that event.
Lucy Corbett cleared her top height outdoors in the high jump as a Bobcat by going over 5-09.25. That mark moved her from fourth to second all-time on MSU's top 10 chart. Madi Arneson, who set her previous lifetime best in the discus just a week ago, topped it by recording a throw of 155-11 to move her from ninth to seven among all-time Bobcats. Ethan Saberhagen continues to move up MSU's men's discus chart by beating his personal best by 25 feet and moved to third in program history with his mark of 185-01. Cooper Hoffman completed a lifetime best in the men's javelin as his throw of 214-11 put him ninth on MSU's top 10 chart.
At the Sound Running College Invite in Irvine, California, on Friday, Camila Noe finished second in the women's 5,000 but still improved her school-record time by 16 seconds crossing the line in 16:09.20. That time currently ranks her among the top five individually in the West Region rankings.
Duncan Hamilton led the MSU men in the 5,000 with his time of 13:51.51. That mark was the fourth fastest in program history. Ben Perrin and Collin Buck finished right behind Hamilton with times of 13:57.03 and 13:57.90, respectively. Those times placed the two fifth and sixth on MSU's all-time top 10 chart in the event.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.