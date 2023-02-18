Let the news come to you

The first thing Montana State distance runner Duncan Hamilton noticed about his last lap of the mile was the noise.

This was the last time Hamilton — a Bozeman High School grad, a six-time school record holder and a multi-time All-American — would run at his home track. Yet he had no time to think about those things as he whipped around the penultimate corner and bolted down the backstretch, focusing on having a finishing kick at the Big Sky Tuner on Friday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. 

With 50 meters to go, Hamilton surged forward, outstretching both arms as he crossed the finish line with a post-converted time of 4 minutes, 1.16 seconds. With track size and altitude conversions, his time converted down to a 3:52.99, shattering not only Patrick Casey’s school record of 3:54.59, but also the 3:54.59 facility record set by Weber State’s Joel Atwater.


