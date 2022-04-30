POCATELLO, Idaho – Montana State track and field had two athletes enter the upper echelon of the NCAA outdoor season performance list on Friday to highlight the Bobcats' start to their weekend of competition.
Drake Schneider produced a new school-record and Big Sky Conference-record time for the second consecutive year at Idaho State's Bengal Invitational. Schneider took first in the 400-meter hurdle preliminaries by registering a time of 49.88 seconds.
His first-place mark improved on his previous best mark he set of 50.12 seconds at Davis Field just over a year ago. Schneider's time currently ranks among the top 10 individuals on the NCAA Division I performance list in the event.
Several other MSU athletes had strong finals showings at the Bengal Invitational. Matt Furdyk took second overall in the men's hammer throw with a mark of 180 feet, 9 inches (55.11m) to have the throwers' top finish of the day. Leah Klein completed a hammer throw mark of 171 feet, 2 inches (52.17m) to serve as MSU's top finisher in women's competition.
Also earning a fourth-place finish was Celestia Hammond in the women's javelin throw. Kylie Christiansen took seventh in both the hammer throw and javelin, while Zoe Waddell placed in the top 10 of the women's hammer throw field.
The women's long jump saw five Bobcats place in the top 11 of the individual standings. Elena Carter placed second overall with her leap of 19-04.75 (5.91m). Alex Hellenberg completed a personal-best mark of 19-01.50 (5.83m) which moved her from 10th to seventh in program history in the event. Lucy Corbett took fifth, Hannah Hicks placed 10th and Evelyn Adams finished 11th for the Bobcats.
The women's 1,500 meters featured a third and fourth place finishes from Montana State as Alex Moore (4:42.88) and Hannah Perrin (4:43.13) clocked solid times.
MSU's sprints group had several performers earn marks that advanced them to finals races on Saturday.
Macy White recorded the fastest 200 (24.47) and second fastest 100 (11.92) among competitors in her respective women's races. Carter had the top times in both the 100 (11.75) and the 100 hurdles (13.68) preliminaries on Friday. Joining Carter in the women's 100 hurdle finals are Morgan Evans and Adams, who had the second and seventh fastest respective times of 13.92 and 14.73.
The women's side also saw Morgan Hanson place fourth in the 400 meters prelims by coming in at 58.08. Narrowly missing finals appearances were Leigha Carter, who took ninth in the 100 and 11th in the 200 meters, as well as Anna Trudnowski who took 10th in the 400-meter hurdles.
The men's sprinters were highlighted by Derrick Olsen who clocked the best mark in the 110-meter hurdles (13.96) and second best 100 meters (10.67). Will Anderson had the fastest time in the men's 400 meters prelims with his 47.87, while Alex Hershey joins him in Saturday's finals by registering the eighth best time of 49.55.
Nearly making a final was Will Prettyman who took ninth in the 100 meters with a time of 10.86. Riley Collins led the Bobcat men in the 1,500 meters as he crossed the finish line in 3:56.06.
A small contingent of Bobcat distance runners also traveled to Stanford, Calif., to participate in the Payton Jordan Invitational. That included an eventful 3,000-meter steeplechase. Duncan Hamilton raced in a highly contested field and clocked a time of 8:26.44. His fourth-place finish was just two seconds behind Ahmed Jaziri of Eastern Kentucky.
The time for Hamilton qualifies him for the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in June and currently ranks him second on the NCAA's performance list, trailing only Jaziri.
The remaining Bobcats that raced at the Payton Jordan Invite were Levi Taylor, Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman. Taylor took fourth overall in the second section of the steeplechase by recording an 8:42.73. Richtman's fifth-place finish in section two of the 5,000 meters came in 13:47.85. Perrin ran in the top section of the 5,000 meters and took 13th in a time of 13:36.99.
Both times were lifetime bests as Perrin now stands second in program history in the outdoor 5,000 meters, while Richtman ranks fifth.