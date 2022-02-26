Montana State senior Drake Schneider received the baton as the Bobcats’ anchor leg of the men’s 1,600-meter relay.
Schneider, sitting in fourth place with two laps to go, had to process several things at once. First, he remembered the disappointment of not being able to catch the leader in a 4x400 relay last outdoor season. He also thought back to his time as a sophomore on the MSU record-breaking men’s 4x400 team in 2019.
“And if I was giving the baton to our anchor back in the day,” Schneider said, “I would’ve hoped that he would’ve caught all three.”
But above all, he thought of his current teammates and how this was his last indoor race as a Bobcat.
He couldn’t pass on the first lap because Southern Utah and Idaho were jostling back-and-forth, running two-wide in lane one. So on the final lap, Schneider drifted into lane two to get around Southern Utah and Idaho before out-kicking Northern Arizona in the final straightaway.
Schneider then triumphantly held the baton above his head as he crossed the finish line.
“I was thinking if it came down to chasing somebody, I remember how upset I was at outdoors last year when I couldn’t catch the last guy,” Schneider said. “And I wasn’t going to let that happen again. There’s no next time for indoors, so it had to be today.”
Schneider — along with Julian Hazen, Will Anderson and Chris Bianchini — led MSU to gold in the 4x400 with a time of 3 minutes, 16.60 seconds, capping a third-place finish (107 points) for the men’s side at the Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships Saturday in Worthington Arena. It was also Schneider’s third medal of the day, as he captured gold in the men’s 400 meters (47.96 seconds) — his first ever indoor gold — and silver in the men’s 200 meter (21.98 seconds).
Schneider found it especially rewarding to perform so well in the open events since he’s traditionally a 400-meter hurdler outdoors.
“It helps quite a bit mentally, I think, if you know you can beat everybody without the hurdles out there,” Schneider said. “I’m a pretty smooth 400 hurdler, so once the hurdles get added that’s even more to my advantage.”
Along with Schneider, the MSU men’s team saw several other athletes medal both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Colby Wilson took gold in the pole vault, clearing 17 feet, 3 inches. Ben Perrin also took silver in the 5,000 meters (14:17.89) and the distance medley relay consisting of Levi Taylor, Alex Hershey, Bianchini and Duncan Hamilton took silver (9:53.82).
The success carried over to Saturday as well, with Perrin picking up a bronze in the 3,000 meters (8:15.48), and Hamilton claiming silver in the mile in 4:04.69. In the mile, Hamilton led the majority of the way before Northern Arizona’s Abdihamid Nur overtook the race to win gold.
Later in the day, Hamilton also raced in the 3,000 meters, helping lead the second heat with Perrin and Southern Utah’s Nate Osterstock.
“I knew Duncan was tired so I wanted to help him out a little bit and exchange the leads back-and-forth,” Perrin said. “That was really fun, and a really impressive race from him coming back from the mile a couple hours later.”
Bianchini also took bronze in the 800 meters (1:56.07), and Hazen took third in the 400 meters (48.76 seconds).
After both team and individual success, Schneider said it was extra special to end his final indoor season at home.
“Honestly all those people in the stands, when I came across the line I looked up at them because I knew they were going to be so excited,” Schneider said. “It’s a really cool way to go out as a senior in indoors.”
MSU women claim fourth, Corbett named Big Sky Women’s Most Outstanding Performer
After another strong performance Friday, MSU high jumper Lucy Corbett was named the Big Sky Women’s Most Outstanding Performer Saturday.
Corbett finished with a pair of medals, first with a Big Sky championship record-breaking performance in the high jump at 6-02.25. She then took bronze in the long jump with a personal best mark of 18-08.75.
“It was huge for Lucy to build on what was a breakthrough performance in what was her last meet on February 11th,” Montana State head coach Lyle Weese said. “And then to take that going into Big Sky Conference Championships and go even higher (was impressive).”
As a team, the MSU women finished in fourth place with 67 points. Along with Corbett, Camila Noe medaled Friday, picking up a silver and a school record in the 5,000 meters (16:39.23).
Noe — who also took silver in the 3,000 meters (9:42.78) Saturday — said it was validating to come away from the 5,000/3,000 double with a pair of medals.
“I thought I could do this and it went well,” Noe said. “I guess my takeaway is that what I’m doing right now is working and to just keep doing what I’m doing.”
Another standout performance came from Elena Carter, who tied her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a gold medal-winning time of 8.45 seconds. Carter — with her family cheering from the stands — had been feeling under the weather recently and was a bit worried after clipping a few hurdles in prelims Friday.
“But I just knew that if I ran a clean race, which I kind of did, I would just be able to get my way through it,” Carter said. “So I was just really excited when I finally did it.”
Weese added how impressive it was for Carter to capture gold as the top-seeded time in the women’s 60-meter hurdles.
“There’s a little more pressure when you’re coming in as the top-ranked individual,” Weese said. “But both in the prelims and the finals, she was so composed and just went out and ran her race. So that was great to see her coming in as the favorite and just be solid in both races. “