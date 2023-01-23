Bobcat PReview (copy)
Montana State's Colby Wilson competes in the pole vault during the Bobcat Preview on Dec. 7 at Worthington Arena. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Following their conference-leading marks last week at the Bobcat Challenge, Montana State track and field athletes Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson helped MSU sweep the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

On Saturday at the Bobcat Challenge, Hamilton won the 3,000-meter run with a post-converted time of 7 minutes, 43.28 seconds — the second-best time in all of Division I this year and a school record. The day before, Wilson cleared 17 feet, 4.5 inches in the pole vault, a mark that currently leads the Big Sky Conference and ranks 26th in Division I this year.

Coincidentally, the last time Hamilton and Wilson earned the conference’s weekly indoor award was after last year’s Bobcat Challenge on Jan. 17, 2022. The award is Hamilton’s sixth Big Sky Track Athlete of the Week award across both indoor and outdoor track; whereas the award is the third of Wilson’s career across both track seasons.


