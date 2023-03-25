Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Battling cold crosswinds and some snow, the Montana State track and field team wrapped up the first day of the Al Manuel Invitational with the hammer and javelin throws on Friday in Missoula.

The Bobcats swept the hammer throw, thanks to the efforts of Leah Klein and Matt Furdyk. Right before snow flurries picked up in the mid-afternoon, Klein had her winning throw of 52.12m to place first. In the same event, Jenavieve Lynch placed sixth with a mark of 46.22m and Sydney Mattfeldt placed eighth with a throw of 42.25m.


Weather conditions cleared for the men’s hammer throw, which Furdyk won on his first attempt with a mark of 53.75m. Teammate Carter Slade would place third with a throw of 54.14m, while Elijah Jackman (47.46m) and Ryan McCartney (46.49m) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you