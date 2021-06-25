Athletes with Bozeman ties competed Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, Montana State’s Drake Schneider placed third in the third heat in 50.57 seconds. Running out of lane 2, Schneider managed to avoid falls by both Quincy Hall and Sean Burrell and stay on his feet to make it to the finish line.
The top three finishers advanced to the semifinals along with the next four fastest times. Schneider was originally fourth and on the bubble, but the subsequent heat was faster so Schneider was the first athlete out.
However, his heat’s winner, Amere Lattin, was later disqualified, elevating Schneider to third in his heat and earning a qualification to Friday’s semifinal.
In the final race of the evening, Bozeman’s Grayson Murphy was sixth in the women’s steeplechase final in 9:25.55. Emma Coburn won the race in 9:09.41. Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79) and Val Constien (9:18.34) will make up the rest of the U.S. steeplechase contingent in Tokyo.
Murphy ran steady through the eight laps, never dropping below seventh place and climbing as high as fifth.
Murphy will now turn her eyes to defending her World Mountain Running title this fall in Thailand.
