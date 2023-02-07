Big Sky Indoor Conference Track and Field Championships (copy)
For the third time this season, Montana State high jumper Lucy Corbett won the Big Sky Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This award is the seventh Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week award of Corbett’s career. Northern Arizona’s Brodey Hasty, Alyssa Colbert and John Murphy were the other track and field athletes honored by the conference this week.

Competing in front of her grandparents and extended family members, Corbett won the high jump during the WSU Open and Combined Events at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, by clearing 1.84m (6-0.05). Last Friday was the second time Corbett jumped over six feet and her third meet victory this season.


