To close out Montana State’s trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Lucy Corbett competed in the women’s high jump final Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Corbett cleared the first two heights on her first attempt — 5 feet, 7.75 inches and 5-9.75 — but missed on all three attempts at 5-10.75. The rain pouring down at Hayward Field clearly played a factor with the entire field of jumpers, as only eight of the 20 jumpers who had previously cleared 6-00, a group that includes Corbett, cleared that height at nationals.
Corbett finished in a tie for 15th place.
Corbett was also named a second team All-American for the second-straight outdoor season to go along with her second Big Sky Conference title earlier this season. She is just the second Bobcat to earn multiple All-American outdoor honors in the MSU women’s program history (Ellie Rudy in the pole vault in 2006 and 2007).
Montana State closes out nationals with four All-Americans: Drake Schneider (men’s 400 hurdles, first team), Duncan Hamilton (men’s steeplechase, first team), Levi Taylor (men’s steeplechase, second team) and Corbett. That is the most combined All-Americans in a single season in program history.
Next up is the USATF Outdoor Championships June 23-26 back at Hayward Field.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.