Following her season-opening high jump win at the Bobcat Preview meet, Montana State senior high jumper Lucy Corbett was named the Big Sky Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Corbett, who already holds MSU's indoor and outdoor school records in the high jump, cleared 6 feet, 0.75 inches to win the event last Wednesday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The senior from Bozeman High School has earned Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors six times in her career: five times in the indoor season and one time during the outdoor season.
“It is always an honor to have a Bobcat win the Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week award,” Montana State jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “Our conference is loaded with national-level talent, in every event group, and it is always a competitive award to earn.”
After clearing 5-8.75 and 5-10.75 on her first attempts, the senior successfully broke the six-foot barrier on her second attempt. As of press time, Corbett is one of five female collegians to clear six feet in the high jump so far this season. She ranks fourth in Division I in the event.
“For Lucy to go over six feet two months earlier than last year is a testament to the hard work she has been putting in,” Cichosz said. “We are always grateful for the chance to jump higher bars and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”
Corbett is looking to improve upon her most successful track season to date. Last year, she earned All-American status in the indoor and the outdoor high jump by placing eighth and 15th, respectively, at each national championship meet.
After taking a brief hiatus due to finals week and the holiday break, Corbett and the Bobcats will return to competition at the 2023 Spokane Indoor Challenge and the WSU Cougar Classic Invitational, both held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 13-14.
