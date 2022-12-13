6H5A0842.JPG

Montana State’s Lucy Corbett clears the bar in the women’s high jump final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 11 in Eugene, Oregon.

 MSU Athletics/Contributed

Following her season-opening high jump win at the Bobcat Preview meet, Montana State senior high jumper Lucy Corbett was named the Big Sky Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Corbett, who already holds MSU's indoor and outdoor school records in the high jump, cleared 6 feet, 0.75 inches to win the event last Wednesday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The senior from Bozeman High School has earned Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors six times in her career: five times in the indoor season and one time during the outdoor season.

“It is always an honor to have a Bobcat win the Big Sky Conference Athlete of the Week award,” Montana State jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “Our conference is loaded with national-level talent, in every event group, and it is always a competitive award to earn.”


