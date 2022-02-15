Montana State's Lucy Corbett picked up her second consecutive and third overall Big Sky Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week award of the indoor season, as she was chosen by the league with the honor on Monday.
Corbett continued her incredible calendar year in the women's high jump at the Big Sky Preview on Friday in Worthington Arena. The MSU junior cleared her opening height and took two attempts to top 5 feet, 10 inches. Corbett followed that mark by flying over the 6-foot mark to improve her indoor school record on her first attempt. Looking to assure herself qualification for the NCAA Indoor Championships, Corbett attempted a jump at 6-1.25. She easily cleared the bar and found her way into the top five of the current NCAA Division I performance list.
With a shot at a Big Sky Conference record in her grasp, Corbett continued competition by moving the bar to 6-2. On her opening attempt Corbett found her way over the bar again and tied the Big Sky record and made her way toward the top of the NCAA's performance list this season. Her height of 6-02 put her in second in the NCAA at this time only behind Texas A&M's Lamara Distin. Her height tied the Big Sky record held by Amber Welty who set the mark as a member of the Idaho State squad in 1988.
Montana State is gearing up to host the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships in Worthington Arena. The conference meet will take place in Bozeman from Feb. 24-26.
