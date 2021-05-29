COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Montana State completed its appearance at the NCAA West Preliminary Round at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday with two Bobcats qualifying to participate in the NCAA Outdoor Championships from June 9-12.
Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton highlighted MSU’s day on the Texas A&M campus as both earned trips to Eugene, Ore., to compete at Hayward Field.
Corbett opened the day with a historical performance for the Bobcat women’s team in the high jump. She cleared all four opening heights on her first attempts with her final clearance being 5 feet, 11.5 inches. Only two others in the high jump competition, Madison Langley-Walker of Oklahoma and Lamara Distin of Texas A&M, were able to achieve the same feat as Corbett as the trio claimed a tie for first place.
Corbett’s jump of 5-11.50 is the second best of her career and the second highest ever by a Bobcat. She is the first female high jumper to advance to any NCAA Championship meet in program history. Only Brian Schweyen has advanced to the same stage when he did so for the men’s squad during the 1990 indoor season.
“She just started making them early, she had a good approach and for her four consecutive jumps is great,” MSU jumps coach Dustin Cichosz said. “It puts her in a really good position to not only do well here, but to stay healthy. We didn’t want her to take a lot of jumps and it ended up working out great.
Hamilton doubled the Bobcats’ travel party to Eugene as he completed a solid race in the third heat of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Bobcat distance runner stuck with the lead pack for the duration of the event and held the lead at the six-lap mark. He eventually crossed the line in 8 minutes, 39.02 seconds for second place in his heat, finishing less than four tenths of a second behind BYU’s Garrett Marsing. Hamilton’s time was the third overall mark with Arkansas State’s Bennett Pascoe clocking a mark of 8:37.45 to place first overall.
Hamilton’s time of 8:39.02 was a lifetime best by more than two seconds and moved him up to second on the program’s top 10 chart. He became MSU’s first men’s runner to advance to the NCAA meet in the steeplechase in 18 years. Hamilton joins Lyle Weese (2002-03), his current event coach, and Shannon Butler (1990-91) as Bobcats that have advanced to the NCAA cross country, indoor track and outdoor track championships in the same calendar year.
“This was a great experience for Duncan to have,” Weese said. “This year he has been out front for the entire race, so this was good for him to be part of a pack that was running a similar caliber time as him. It should really benefit him going to Eugene because he’ll be in a place that has similar weather to what we experience. I think he’s really prepared to run well at the NCAA Championships.”
The Bozeman High graduates are the first Bobcats to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships since 2018.
Also competing for Montana State on Saturday were Carla Nicosia and Levi Taylor. Nicosia was part of the first flight of the women’s triple jump competition. She eventually earned a 36th-place finish with her best leap of 40-04. Taylor ran in the opening heat of the men’s 3,000 steeplechase. He completed a solid 28th-place showing by finishing in a time of 9:03.96.
Saturday marked the final action of the NCAA West Preliminary Round.
On Friday, both senior Noah Martin and junior Ethan Saberhagen completed their events at the regional meet before inclement weather postponed the day’s remaining events, which included the men’s steeplechase.
Martin finished among the top of the standings in the men’s high jump as he tied for 14th overall. The 2021 Big Sky outdoor champion in the event cleared the first three heights on his first attempts before bowing out of the competition at the 7-1 mark. Martin’s official final mark was 6-11 to tie with four other individuals.
Saberhagen wrapped up his first regional meet experience by appearing in the discus. His best recorded throw of 161 feet placed him 45th overall.
Up next for Corbett and Hamilton will be the NCAA Championships set to take place at Hayward Field in Eugene. Hamilton’s semifinal steeplechase race is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. MDT on Wednesday, June 9. If he advances to the finals, that race is slated to start at 6:24 p.m. on Friday, June 11. The finals of the women’s high jump are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
